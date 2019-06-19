Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the French Grand Prix

June 19 (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday's French Formula One Grand Prix at Le Castellet, the eighth race of the season.

-

Lap distance: 5.842 km. Total distance: 309.69km (53 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2018 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: One minute 34.225 seconds, Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Mercedes, 2018.

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

-

FRANCE

This weekend's race will be the 60th French Grand Prix in world championship history.

Hamilton (2018) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007) are the only current drivers to have won in France, which was off the calendar for a decade until 2018.

Last year was Le Castellet's first grand prix since 1990, when Frenchman Alain Prost handed Ferrari their 100th win. Sunday will be the 16th grand prix at the southern circuit.

There are two French drivers in the race - Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (Red Bull).

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 78 victories from 236 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher's record 91. He has also won 56 of the 107 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 94 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 85 career poles, Vettel 56.

Only two of the seven races so far this season have been won from pole - Bottas in Azerbaijan and Hamilton in Monaco.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 141 career podiums and needs to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher's record of 155. Vettel has 115.

-

MILESTONE

Mercedes have won the first seven races of the season, and the last nine in total.

The record for most successive wins by a team is 14, by Ferrari in 1952-53 although that run excludes Indianapolis which was a part of the championship. In the modern era, McLaren won 11 in a row in 1988.

Mercedes won 10 in a row in 2016. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)