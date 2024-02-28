Motor scooter operator seriously injured in collision with car in Boston neighborhood
Police say a man who was riding the scooter suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which shut down blocks of a busy Boston road for hours.
Police say a man who was riding the scooter suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which shut down blocks of a busy Boston road for hours.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
A recent study found that adults 50 and older have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke within two weeks after catching the flu.
These are the most searched vehicles using data complied by Google for 340 new electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles of the most sought-after makes and models in 2024.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
What's that white stuff on your coffee maker? Here's what to know.
Van der Sloot's crimes and web of lies are the subject of a new Peacock documentary.
Reproductive rights were already a major liability for the GOP before the state's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "children."
Amp up the flavor factor and guzzle more H2O with this leakproof 34-ounce find.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
The formula is packed with vitamin C to brighten and hyaluronic acid to moisturize.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
The Philadelphia superstar wants to renegotiate but lacks the leverage to meaningfully rework his contract.
When it was first unveiled in the summer of 2021, Xiaomi’s CyberDog design was best described as a more nightmarish version of Boston Dynamics’ Spot. Announced this past summer, CyberDog 2 looks a bit more friendly than its predecessor. The robot dog is still no Sony Aibo.
Jennifer Lopez says she was "manhandled" prior relationships, opens up about her love story with Ben Affleck and more.
BLKFAM is a free, ad-supported, Black-focused family streaming service launching today to give Black Americans access to more than 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles, as well as content for the entire family, including sitcoms and reality shows, fitness and wellness series, news, music-driven content and more. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity investor in BLKFAM and will also be the creative director. BLKFAM considers its platform the first and only Black-owned and Black-focused family streaming service.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."