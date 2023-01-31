Motor vehicle stops lead to gun, drug charges in West Hartford

Two motor vehicle stops in West Hartford led to firearm and drug charges over the past week, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

West Hartford patrol officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Jan. 27 around 1:30 p.m. after allegedly witnessing a driver commit moving violations. During the stop, a West Hartford police K9 allegedly alerted to the presence of narcotics on the passenger side front door, police said.

During the search, officers reportedly found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, marijuana and materials used for packaging drugs, police said.

The driver, identified as Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with failure to drive right, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and sale of a controlled substance.

He was released after posting a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Feb. 9.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday evening around 5 p.m., a West Hartford patrol officer stopped a vehicle that was displaying a misuse license plate, police said.

Officers learned the driver was wanted by the Hartford Police Department for disorderly conduct, according to police. During the stop, a single bullet was allegedly found on the passenger side floorboard of the car, police said. Officers then conducted a search of the car and allegedly located a loaded handgun under the driver seat, as well as ammunition and an extended magazine, according to police.

Nehemiah Lewis, 22, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, improper storage of a pistol/revolver in a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of plates and operating without a license.

Lewis was held on a $100,000 surety bond and was transferred to the custody of judicial marshals for arraignment.