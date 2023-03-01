Motor vehicle thefts and burglaries soared in 2022, new Lacey crime data show

Motor vehicle thefts and burglaries soared in Lacey in 2022, two sets of preliminary data that stood out during a presentation to a city council committee on Tuesday.

The crime results were part of the National Incident-Based Reporting System as provided by the FBI.

Lacey Police Chief Robert Almada, who walked the General Government and Public Safety committee through the presentation, attributed both increases to 2021 changes in state law that restricted police pursuits.

“You can’t tie the hands of law enforcement and not expect crime to go up,” he said. “It’s going to happen, unfortunately.”

Mayor Andy Ryder and council members Lenny Greenstein and Ed Kunkel serve on the committee.

Auto thefts rose more than 30 percent to 270 from 200 in 2021, while burglaries — and Almada said they were mostly commercial burglaries — jumped nearly 50 percent to 256 incidents last year from 171 in 2021.

Almada said the increase in auto thefts was a direct result of the change in pursuit laws. He said his officers have found stolen cars in Lacey and some outside the area.

Some stolen vehicles are used for transportation and some are used for parts, he said.

Almada added that just this week a Lacey police officer identified a stolen car at an area motel and approached the driver about it. The driver then suddenly backed up and drove in the direction of the officer, who was able to get out of the way in time, he said.

“That’s the kind of stuff we are seeing on a routine basis,” Almada said.

He feels, too, that changes in pursuit laws emboldened commercial burglary suspects, giving them a sense that once they were in a car, they couldn’t be caught.

“They can’t touch me,” he said. “That is the belief.”

Lacey’s overall crime rate was 59.1 incidents per 1,000 people in 2022, up from 55.7 per 1,000 people in 2021. The city’s population also rose 6 percent over the same period, Almada said.

Almada clearly was frustrated by changes in pursuit law and he also raised concerns about some current legislation, including Substitute House Bill 1513, which would limit law enforcement officers from pulling over drivers for non-moving violations, such as broken tail lights or parking tickets, The Olympian reported.

Story continues

Tuesday’s committee meeting was not a debate. Council members asked questions or commiserated with the chief. Council member Greenstein asked how the council could help.

Almada urged them to call and lobby state lawmakers, adding that they are tired of hearing from police.

“Some lawmakers think we’re being passive-aggressive or are pouting,” he said, but added that police need tools to do their jobs effectively.

House Bill 1363 is legislation supported by law enforcement. It would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for police to pursue drivers they believe have committed one of six particular crimes: violent offenses, sex offenses, vehicular assaults, escapes, assault involving domestic violence, and driving under the influence, The Olympian reported.