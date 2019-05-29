Motor1.com Exclusive: Double Your Chances To Win This All-American Mustang Fastback

One donation is all it takes, and you're in the running.

The 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback is a timeless classic. But it’s a car made even better with tuning by the iconic shop, Shelby American. In this case, a Shelby American Mustang GT350R, loaded with a Ford 302 cubic-inch V8 and other modifications that make it even more powerful could be yours. All it takes is a donation to charity.

Click Here and use the promo code MEMORIAL for double the tickets.

Upgrades to the Shelby Mustang include 289 heads, high performance internals, a NOS Shelby Cobra Weber 48 IDA intake manifold, and four period italian made 48 IDA Weber carburetors. Normally, a car like this would cost you – but with a donation to TRI Industries, using the code "MEMORIAL" at checkout, they’ll give you double the chance to win.

TRI Industries NFP is the leading supplier of AbilityOne and Triumph Brand remanufactured imaging supplies. As a leading employer of Americans with disabilities, the Chicago-based company cultivates a positive working environment with plenty of support and opportunity to individuals with various disabilities, including disabled veterans and the blind.

More American Classics

- American Movie Cars

- 1945 WWII Willys Jeep Could Be Yours For $20k

All 100 percent of your donation will go towards TRI Industries, and its continued mission to support employment of people with disabilities, including disabled veterans. Don’t wait, this is the chance to take home the classic Shelby Mustang of your dreams. And with this exclusive promo code, there’s even more of a chance to do so. So be sure to donate.

1966 Ford Mustang Fastback GT350R Tribute More

Check out the gallery and photos above to get a better look at this one-of-a-kind muscle car.



