Motorbike champion Casey Stoner rates 10 motorcycle stunts in movies

Two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner rates 10 motorcycle scenes in movies for realism. Stoner won the MotoGP world championship in 2007 and 2011. Stoner discusses the accuracy of motorcycle scenes in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015), starring Tom Cruise; "Skyfall" (2012), starring Daniel Craig; and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" (2019), starring Keanu Reeves. He also comments on the reality of motorcycle stunts in "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003); "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), featuring Scarlett Johansson; and "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997). Stoner analyzes the portrayal of motorcycle-riding technique in "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007), "The Great Escape" (1963), and "Biker Boyz" (2003).