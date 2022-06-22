Motorcycle accident investigation leads to felony charge for Prairie man

Jun. 21—A joint-investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Amory Police Department earlier this year led to a possession of stolen property charge for a Prairie man.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, 28-year-old Deon Kamal Spratt was arrested June 20 for possession of a stolen 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at approximately $25,000.

His arrest stemmed from a March accident on the motorcycle in Amory. Investigators from the Amory Police Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in this investigation, which determined the motorcycle was stolen from Trussville Alabama.

An arrest warrant for Spratt was obtained by the MCSO in early April, but it was not initially served in order to give Spratt time to recover from his injuries.