Motorcycle chase ends with police-involved shooting in South Miami-Dade

A man on a motorcycle being pursued by police was shot and killed by officers in Naranja, Miami-Dade police said early Tuesday.

Officers on patrol say they found a man holding a gun to his head inside a fenced field along Naranja Lakes Boulevard and Southwest 145 Avenue late Monday. The field is a few minutes from the Naranja Branch Library.

They began speaking with him, trying to persuade him to put the gun down when they say he jumped the fence, hopped onto a motorcycle and took off.

The officers then followed him.

The man eventually stopped, got off the motorcycle and pointed the gun at his head again, according to police.

At some point, other officers who arrived to the area tried to stun-gun the man. That’s when police say he began shooting at the officers, who returned gunfire.

The man was shot and killed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, as is protocol.

Miami-Dade police have not disclosed the identity of the man or the identity of the officer who is under investigation.