Motorcycle chase topping 100 mph ends in arrest, police say

Jun. 22—A Jennerstown man was arraigned Tuesday, accused of fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle and leading police on a high-speed chase through the borough — reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and nearly striking several vehicles.

State police in Somerset charged Eric W. Stanton, 37, of the 1600 block of Pitt Street, with one felony count of fleeing or eluding police and nine traffic citations.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated man on a street bike who was drinking Mike's Hard Lemonade in the parking lot of Fuel 30 convenience store on Sunday.

Troopers said they later found the street bike parked outside of a house in Pitt Street. A registration check showed the bike had a "dead tag."

Troopers later saw Stanton on the street bike pulling out of the Coal Miner's Café parking lot. When they attempted a traffic stop, Stanton allegedly raced off — traveling more than 100 mph and forcing several vehicles of the road, the complaint said.

Stanton allegedly failed to use turn signals and drove in the opposite lane.

Troopers said Stanton was identified by convenience store employees and Facebook photos that showed him with the street bike, the complaint said.

Stanton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.