Motorcycle crash at busy shopping center kills Cocoa man; theft investigation underway

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A motorcycle crash in a busy retail corridor led to the death of a 40-year-old Cocoa man, who law enforcement officials said was seen travelling at high speeds on a stolen motorcycle.

The crash occurred on an unmarked access road for shopping centers near a Walgreens and Sam’s Club off 20th Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, fire and law enforcement officials said.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to 5755 20th Street after it was reported a motorcycle struck a sport utility vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dennis Ronald Hughey Jr., of Cocoa, was operating the 2021 Yamaha MT-03 when it crashed into a 2016 Dodge Durango, driven by a 34-year-old Vero Beach area man.

The driver was the only occupant of the Dodge and was said to be uninjured.

“(The) motorcycle (was) seen traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash,” said sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Jaworski. “It struck a Dodge SUV (and) when deputies arrived on scene the motorcycle rider was unresponsive, and CPR was immediately performed.”

FHP crash details show Hughey was traveling north and continued through a stop sign striking the left side of the Durango as it turned left to go south through the Sam’s Club parking lot area.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jaworski said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the agency is investigating the theft of the motorcycle after it was reported stolen by the owner Feb. 19 from the 1200 block of East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Hughey served roughly four of a five-year prison sentence for what a grand jury determined was his role in concealing the body of Danielle Jacobs, 39, in 2012 in Brevard County.

Two women were ultimately charged with her murder after she was beaten to death and her body disposed in a plastic drum, concealed along with her vehicle at a Canaveral Groves property west of Cocoa, according Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and state attorney records.

Prison records show Hughey served another prison stint in 2021, and was released again in May 2023 for possession of a methamphetamine.

Both the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the crash and stolen motorcycle.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Crash involving stolen motorcycle in IRC kills rider from Brevard