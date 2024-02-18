Motorcycle crash on Gunlock Road sends 2 to hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcycle crash in Veyo sent two to the hospital Saturday, according to Dammeron Valley & Rescue.

Officials said the accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Rescue crews responded to the crash on Gunlock Rd. at mile marker 11.

The accident reportedly involved one motorcycle with a rider and passenger. The bike left the road, officials said, throwing both riders off and causing injuries.

The two individuals were taken to the St. George Regional Hospital — one via Intermountain Life Flight and the other via Gold Cross Ambulance.

Officials said motorcycle crashes occur regularly on Gunlock Rd., usually because of excessive speed. Officials are reminding riders to travel at safe speeds and pay attention to road conditions.

“Be aware of traffic and wildlife, and always wear a helmet to mitigate injuries,” a release from DVFR states.

Gunlock Fire Department, Veyo Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Utah Department of Natural Resources law enforcement also assisted with the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

