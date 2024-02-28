Motorcycle driver dies after collision in KC; passenger also thrown from motorcycle

Kansas City Police were investigating a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday that killed a motorcycle driver and injured another passenger.

A driver of a blue Dodge Journey had just purchased the vehicle and pulled onto Noland Road. According to a written statement from police, the driver realized she was going the wrong way and was in the process of turning around when she backed into the path of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle near East 49th Street and Noland Road.

Police said the Harley Davidson ran into the side of the Dodge in a T-bone fashion and both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were ejected. Officers were dispatched to the site of the collision around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Harley Davidson were each wearing a helmet and were transported to a hospital.

Injuries from the crash were initially thought to be non life-threatening at the scene, police said, but the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.