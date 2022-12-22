Motorcycle duo flee police, eventually crash

Dec. 21—A multiple-agency police pursuit ended in a collision after a motorcycle driver and passenger fled from police through several cities Saturday night, officials say.

According to Cleburne County Chief Deputy Patrick Nolen, a Cleburne County deputy was conducting traffic enforcement around the Alabama 281 and U.S. 78 area when he observed a motorcycle traveling at high speeds with no license plate.

When the deputy attempted to stop the motorist, the suspect evaded police and a pursuit occurred.

The deputy followed the motorcycle, which had a male driver with a female passenger, into the White Plains area, into Anniston/Oxford area where Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Oxford Police Department took lead.

During the course of the pursuit, law enforcement observed the motorists "dump" a package of what they suspected to be drugs, Nolen said.

The pursuit eventually led the chase over Tenth Street mountain toward downtown Anniston. Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle attempted several times to "break check" the police cruisers behind him in an effort to cause an accident, or get them to stop the chase, Nolen said.

Eventually, it did cause an accident at the corner of 10th street and Quintard in Anniston, with a police SUV colliding with the motorcycle.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries, Nolen said.

The motorists names have not been released as they have not been charged with a crime yet. Nolen said both the driver and the occupant will face multiple charges in multiple cities and counties, including drug possession and various traffic violations.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.