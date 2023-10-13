Motorcycle found as search for missing Grottoes man continues in Swoope area

VERONA — The search for a missing Grottoes man continues in the Swoope/Churchville area, per a release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Department late Friday morning.

Jaden L. Wade, 22, has been missing since Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police reported Thursday that Wade was last seen leaving his Grottoes residence on a green and black 2019 Kawasaki 300cc motorcycle at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said in a release that they were contacted at 3:40 p.m. Thursday by the Virginia State Police and requested to check the area in the 100 block of Dry Branch Road in the Swoope area of Augusta County after they received information that Wade’s motorcycle had been located.

Deputies arrived at the location and confirmed that the motorcycle was indeed Wade’s and a search of the area began, the sheriff's office said.

Augusta County deputies, assisted by a bloodhound from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Fire Rescue, and further assistance from the Staunton Police Department with their infrared-equipped aerial drone, assisted in the search overnight, per the release. Further aerial search assets were not available overnight, and the nighttime grid, dog, and drone search was not successful in locating Wade.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of partner agencies, is continuing the search for Wade in the area of Dry Branch Road in Churchville Friday.

"His personal safety and wellbeing are of concern," a release from the Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information about Wade is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (434) 352-7128 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

