Motorcycle gang member arrested in killing of homeless man in Tower, Fresno police say

Fresno police Monday identified a member of a motorcycle gang as the suspect in a brutal slaying of a Tower District homeless man in mid-December.

Jesse Gonzalez, 33, of the Savage Assassins motorcycle group, was in the Sutter County Jail and awaiting extradition to Fresno on murder charges.

Angel Cortez Flores, 27, was killed in a strip mall at Palm and Olive avenues on Dec. 18, according to police. He was found with multiple stab wounds by three volunteers who were handing out holiday tamales to the homeless.

Friday, the Fresno police SWAT team served warrants at the Savage Assassins clubhouse near East Belmont and North First Street in connection with the slaying.

Lt. Larry Bowlan in an update Monday said Flores was living in a tent in the strip mall. Homicide detectives reviewing surveillance video determined he was attacked just after 3 a.m. by Gonzalez, who is also a Bulldog Gang member, for “no apparent reason,” Dolley said.

Gonzalez fled to Yuba City shortly after the attack. He was arrested there Thursday, Dooley said.

Police said anyone calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 with information can remain completely anonymous

