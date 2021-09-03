MotorCycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase MotorCycle Holdings' shares before the 7th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.20 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MotorCycle Holdings has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of A$3.24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MotorCycle Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see MotorCycle Holdings paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MotorCycle Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, MotorCycle Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, MotorCycle Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 5.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is MotorCycle Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that MotorCycle Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with MotorCycle Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

