Is MotorCycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is MotorCycle Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 MotorCycle Holdings had debt of AU$78.8m, up from AU$71.8m in one year. On the flip side, it has AU$5.05m in cash leading to net debt of about AU$73.7m.

A Look At MotorCycle Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MotorCycle Holdings had liabilities of AU$47.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$55.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$5.05m as well as receivables valued at AU$9.61m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$88.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of AU$89.5m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 3.3 MotorCycle Holdings has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 8.8 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.3. Importantly, MotorCycle Holdings grew its EBIT by 34% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MotorCycle Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, MotorCycle Holdings recorded free cash flow of 49% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.