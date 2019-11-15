MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MotorCycle Holdings:

0.08 = AU$15m ÷ (AU$239m - AU$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, MotorCycle Holdings has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Is MotorCycle Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see MotorCycle Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how MotorCycle Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that, MotorCycle Holdings currently has an ROCE of 8.0%, less than the 22% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how MotorCycle Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:MTO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for MotorCycle Holdings.

MotorCycle Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MotorCycle Holdings has total assets of AU$239m and current liabilities of AU$52m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.