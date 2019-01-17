MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO): The Best Of Both Worlds

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of MTO, it is a notable dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on MotorCycle Holdings here.

Very undervalued average dividend payer

MTO’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of MTO’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MTO’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that MTO is potentially undervalued.

ASX:MTO PE PEG Gauge January 17th 19 More

MTO’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

ASX:MTO Historical Dividend Yield January 17th 19 More

