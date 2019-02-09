Is MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for MotorCycle Holdings:

0.094 = AU$18m ÷ (AU$234m – AU$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, MotorCycle Holdings has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Does MotorCycle Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, MotorCycle Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Specialty Retail industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how MotorCycle Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

MotorCycle Holdings’s current ROCE of 9.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 22% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for MotorCycle Holdings.

MotorCycle Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MotorCycle Holdings has total liabilities of AU$45m and total assets of AU$234m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.