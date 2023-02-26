A MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) insider increased their holdings by 0.3% last year

Looking at MotorCycle Holdings Limited's (ASX:MTO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MotorCycle Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder David Ahmet for AU$75k worth of shares, at about AU$2.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.20). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David Ahmet was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David Ahmet purchased 51.48k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$2.69. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does MotorCycle Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MotorCycle Holdings insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MotorCycle Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in MotorCycle Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MotorCycle Holdings. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for MotorCycle Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

