Motorcycle maniacs wanted for caught-on-camera NYC carjacking

A crew of motorcycle-riding maniacs beat, robbed and stole a man’s BMW during a caught-on-camera carjacking in Inwood, police said Tuesday.

Five men on three motorcycles surrounded the black BMW 328i as it pulled out of a parking spot on Riverside Drive near Fort Tryon Park about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, cops said.

Surveillance video shows one man hop off a bike and pull a gun on the 23-year-old driver from the passenger side while another man pulls the victim out of the car.

After the man is out from behind the wheel, yet another creep punches him in the face while another jumps into the car and takes off, video shows.

The thieves also stole the victim’s necklace before speeding off down the street.

The victim suffered a cut to his eye and a broken nose and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Cops on Tuesday released the surveillance video in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspects.

Crime in Inwood has gone by nearly 20% this year with a 4% jump in robberies and a nearly 66% jump in car thefts as of Sept. 5, NYPD data shows.

There have also been a string of shootings and carjackings involving BMWs in the area, police said.

On June 21, two men were shot, one fatally, as a group of crooks ran up to their BMW 750i parked on Dyckman St. near Vermilyea Ave. in Inwood, cops said. Video recovered from the scene shows the suspects running up to the car with guns and shooting the 34-year-old motorist in the head as he drove off.

When the driver crashed on the sidewalk a short distance away, one callous suspect swiped the man’s watch, ring and chain before leaving him to die.

A 33-year-old man standing by the car was shot in the groin while fighting with the gunmen and taken to Harlem Hospital, cops said.

Anyone with information on either incident can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.