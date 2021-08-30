Motorcycle Monday: The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum

Steven Symes
·3 min read

Next time you’re in Colorado Springs, check this place out…

In late July, Colorado Springs became home to a cool new attraction, The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum. It boasts a different arrangement than most other motorcycle museums since it’s located on the second level of a building in downtown, with the first floor occupied by the new Tejon Eatery. A few of the motorcycles are anchored to a rafter above tables where people eat, with others occupying ledges to add a little extra flair to the restaurant.

While you’re in Colorado, check out the Orphanage Car Museum, which you can learn more about here.

That little teaser helps tempt those who showed up for the food to head upstairs and check out what awaits on the second floor. The display awaiting them is probably more than they estimated, because this a true museum. The nonprofit establishment should quickly become a gathering for those obsessed with traveling on two wheels in the area and perhaps a destination for travelers in the region.

There aren’t just a few old motorcycles positioned around a café, like what you might see in some establishments where the bikes are just for some added ambiance. The motorcycles are the attraction at this museum, and even though it’s small, taking up a portion of the building, there are dozens and dozens of bikes corralled behind the black steel railings. It’s claimed on the museum’s Facebook page there are over 75 motorcycles in total, which is believable. Everything is incredibly well-organized, with the bikes fit in as tightly as one might dare when dealing with such valuable mounts.

Lest you think since this collection is located in the Rocky Mountains it caters just to those who love Harleys, there’s a little something for everyone. Sure, there are many vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles on display, but you’ll find quite a few Indians, Excelsiors, Triumphs, Ariels, Hondas, and many more brands. There are machines dating all the way back to the early days of two-wheeled motorized transport, when bicycles were transformed to get people from A to B faster and with less effort, with the oldest one on display from 1913 and the newest from 1973. What’s more, all the bikes seem to be restored impeccably, matching the shiny checkerboard floor for a truly impressive display.

As you might expect in any motorcycle or automotive museum, there are not only the machines but also memorabilia to further educate and enthrall visitors. These include photographs, literature, art, trophies, dealer signs, banners, apparel, and more from the different periods of motorcycle history.

Also included in The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum is a hall of fame. Unlike other halls of fame, this one not only concentrates on famous riders from the past, it also includes everyday people who dedicated their lives to the endeavor of motorcycling. These might include those who helped pioneer new designs or contributed to the culture of influential events. Once a year, the museum singles out new individuals and places a photograph of each one along with a biography detailing their contributions to the motorcycle world into the hall.

Once you’re done perusing the motorcycles, you can head downstairs to enjoy a drink and some good food. Or you can just say upstairs and have an ice cream cone while sitting at the vintage bar, capping off the experience.

