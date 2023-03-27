Motorcycle Monday: Two Harleys And An Indian At Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is quite the opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts…

If you’re interested in pre-war American motorcycles, three great examples are being auctioned off online right now. Two are Harley-Davidsons and one is an Indian, but all three boast a significant amount of historical import, making them ideal acquisitions for collectors or enthusiasts looking to beef up their motorcycle collection.

Check out a 9-wheel Harley rig here.

The oldest one is a 1926 Harley-Davidson S “Pea Shooter.” A true icon of the past, this motorcycle gets its name from the one-cylinder engine which pops as it runs. For a lot of people into the history of the company, this is a dream bike of sorts.

Then there’s a 1940 Indian 4 with sidecar plus the fringe and other trimmings you’d expect. Painted yellow, this motorcycle is definitely handsome and could fulfill your dreams of tooling around with a loved one, dog, or other companion for adventures.

Finally, there’s a 1941 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead EL, which was manufactured right before the American company switched to its wartime production. Of course, the name “Knucklehead” comes from the hemi overhead valve engine with its famous bumps which attracted plenty of attention back in the day and still do. This particular bike features a suicide shifter, a fun detail for display or cruising around. The listing says the engine cranks, in case you plan on using this Harley for riding around town.

The Robert Sedivy Collection Features A Great Collection of Vintage Motorcycles To Be Sold At Auction

The auction features 140 vehicles

Auction Details

The Auction Takes Place Live and Online April 15th

Live On-Site & Webcast Auction

Bidfing starts Saturday, April 15th at 10:35 am (EST)

The Auction will take place off site at Adam Hall located at 11455 E. Washington Street Chagrin Falls, Ohio ( Auburn Township)

Inspection Dates - Thursday April 13th & Friday April 14th from 9am - 4pm & Saturday April 15th starting at 8am

Story continues

Motorcycles & Vehicles are located at 16615 Auburn Road Chagrin Falls, Ohio (Auburn Township)

Please call to schedule your private viewing

Collection of the late Robert Sedivy

Auctioneer Scott Mihalic ,CAI of Mihalic Associates & Auctioneers LLC.

440-285-SOLD - office

440-796-4739 - direct

www.ScottMihalic.com

This is a Live On-Site Auction with On-Line bidding available. You can visit the online catalog at www.SedivyAuction.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.