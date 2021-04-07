Motorcycle operator still in hospital, police say

Apr. 7—EAST WINDSOR — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, police Lt. Matthew Carl said.

Carl said that around 11 a.m. Tuesday police learned of an accident in front of the Dunkin' Donuts on North Road. Officers were nearby in the area of Prospect Hill Road looking for distracted drivers, and responded to the scene.

Police determined the pickup truck involved in the accident turned left into the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, as the motorcyclist was driving west.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the pickup, Carl said. The driver was transported to St Francis Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries, and remained hospitalized today, he said.

Police are receiving aid in their investigation from the Metro Traffic Unit. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed, Carl said.