Motorcycle ‘outlaw,’ wanted in Colorado killing, arrested at Tampa clubhouse

TAMPA — An outlaw on the run after a fatal shootout in Colorado was arrested in Tampa last month at a clubhouse used by the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

Gregory Moore Jr., 31, has been extradited on more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder. His arrest came as part of a sting that took down 10 members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in the shooting death of a rival gang member and serious injuries to others during a bar fight in the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colo., police said.

The fight between members of the Hells Angels and Mongols broke out at a roadhouse on July 11, 2020. It escalated into “a chaotic scene,” Arvada police said in a news release.

Hells Angels member William “Kelly” Henderson, 43, was killed during the shootout, police said.

Three other people were injured at the roadhouse. Among them was Ryan McPherson, a musician who was not associated with either motorcycle club and was on break from performing, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay his medical expenses.

The page said McPherson was aiding an injured person when he was “clubbed in the back of the head.” An Arvada police news release said McPherson was also run over by a motorcycle.

The page says McPherson suffered serious, permanent injuries from the incident. He was briefly in a medically induced coma but survived and is now recovering. The show had been his first back since before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone who knows Ryan is not surprised to hear that he went to the aid of another despite the risk to his own life,” the campaign page states. “That’s just who Ryan is.”

McPherson’s campaign had raised $5,140 as of Thursday, with donations as recent as the end of January.

Arvada police said that later on the day of the fight, two innocent motorcyclists were run off the road by the Mongols and seriously injured. They were not named.

The U.S. Justice Department said federal authorities consider the Mongols the most dangerous outlaw motorcycle gang in the country. The agency says the club is known to traffic drugs, commit violent crimes and is predominantly Hispanic.

The Mongols are largely a West Coast group, centered in Los Angeles, federal authorities say. But the group has a clubhouse at 3213 North 29th St., just north of Ybor City, Tampa police said in a search warrant affidavit filed Jan. 25 seeking court permission to enter the building and arrest Moore.

The building is painted black and has “Mongols Motorcycle Club” in white letters at the front. Flanking the phrase on both sides is “1%er” — a reference to the purported share of U.S. motorcyclists who are outlaws and a reference to outlaw motorcycle gangs, the affidavit said.

Moore was regularly seen coming and going from the building in a 2014 Ford Fusion owned by Xavier Moody, a Mongol member from Lakeland, the affidavit said. A phone belonging to Moore was tracked to the same address.

A day after a Hillsborough County Circuit Court judge approved the search warrant, Moore was arrested at the building.

Property appraiser records show that the one-story, concrete block, 1,700-square foot building has been owned since March 2018 by Vincent Romanine of Lutz. Voicemails left at numbers listed for Romanine were not returned.

The building is classified as a store, property records show.

Tampa police did not respond to a request for comment about activity at the clubhouse. Arvada police declined to release details about Moore’s arrest. He faces charges including one count of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of organized crime, six counts of first-degree assault and three counts of vehicular assault.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies took part in the arrest of the ten fugitive Mongols club members, Arvada police said. The agencies included the Tampa Police Department, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Four of the suspects were arrested in California, three in Colorado, two in Florida and one in Utah.

In its news release, Arvada police said, “We will not stand for violence and this case illustrates the time and effort we will put in to remove these destructive individuals from our communities.”