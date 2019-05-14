Motorcycle police in Trump motorcade in accident, Trump limo unaffected

Police officers tend to a fallen colleague after a police motorcycle accident during U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Police officers escorting President Donald Trump’s motorcade were involved in an accident on Tuesday in Louisiana that injured three people.

The White House said the three motorcycle officers were being treated at a hospital and none was hurt seriously.

Trump's motorcade slowed down as it passed the site of the accident in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and reporters in a press car saw at least two officers on the ground and injured. Trump's armored limousine was unaffected.

The motorcycle escorts stopped to deal with the accident, and some of them returned later to the motorcade.

The accident occurred on Interstate 10 moments before the Trump motorcade crossed a bridge spanning Lake Charles.

Trump continued on to an event at Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, to promote energy infrastructure and economic growth.

(This story deletes garble in first paragraph.)





(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)