Motorcycle pursuit leads to recovery of stolen cycle

Sep. 23—A White County man fled from a traffic stop and led a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy on a 12-mile pursuit, leading to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and multiple charges.

Jacob Ian Reagan, 35, 580 Coles Chapel Rd., Sparta, is charged with theft (possession) of stolen property of $1,000 to $10,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, altering, falsifying or forging an auto title, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

The incident occurred Sept.17 around 12:30 p.m. on Peavine Rd. when Cpl. Lucas Turner spotted Reagan driving a motorcycle out-bound.

Turner wrote in his report he had prior knowledge Reagan's driving privileges were suspended.

When he attempted to stop the motorcycle driver, the driver sped up and traveled up to 80 mph through 30 and 45 mph zones.

The pursuit continued for 12 miles, eventually ending up on Hebbertsburg Rd. The chase ended at a dead end on Hedgecoth Rd. where a foot chase took place.

Reagan was taken into custody without further incident, according to the report, at which time Reagan told the officer he

fled because he is on par-

ole.

Reagan asked for medical attention and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene but Reagan then declined to be checked at the emergency room.

Bond was set at $44,000 and Reagan was booked into the Justice Center where he awaits a hearing in General Sessions Court.

