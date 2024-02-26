Motorcycle rider, 55, killed in collision identified by Fresno County coroner

A Kingsburg man has been identified by the Fresno County coroner after he was killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle near Selma.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View and DeWolf avenues and found 55-year-old Rex Noel ejected from his Suzuki motorcycle.

Noel was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The CHP said Noel was riding his motorcycle east on Mountain View when he failed to maintain control before he was ejected.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.