Motorcycle rider collides with transit bus in Tacoma

Tacoma police made a Twitter post around 1 p.m. on Saturday saying that patrol officers had closed down Puyallup Avenue between McKinley Avenue and East “K” Street after a motorcycle hit a city bus.

An adult man was weaving through traffic while traveling eastbound on Puyallup Avenue on his motorcycle according to police.

When a city bus tried to turn eastbound on G Street, the motorcycle crashed into it while running a red light.

The motorcycle rider was severely hurt and needed surgery due to serious lower-body injuries.

Traffic Alert: Patrol Officers have Puyallup Avenue between McKinley Avenue and East "K" Street blocked while they investigate a serious-injury collision. Alternate routes advised. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 9, 2023

The roadways were opened back up around 5 p.m.

Update: Puyallup Avenue is now open for routine traffic in both directions. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 10, 2023

Tacoma Police have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider.



