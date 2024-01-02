Motorcycle rider dies after crash in Martin County

HOBE SOUND — First responders reported a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Monday at U.S. 1 and Southeast Poinciana Lane.

Martin County Fire Rescue officials about 6:37 p.m. Monday went to the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a compact sport utility vehicle.

The crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, according to Martin fire rescue.

A Martin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the motorcycle rider died.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

A request made Tuesday morning to FHP for more information was not immediately fulfilled.

Mystery solved: Decades after her Marine husband died 4,600 miles away, PSL woman learns what happened

Updated equipment: Covert cameras around city that aid Fort Pierce police in investigations being replaced

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New Years Day crash leaves motorcycle rider dead in Hobe Sound