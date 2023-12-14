Motorcycle rider dies in crash in southern York County: state police, coroner

A motorcycle rider died Wednesday evening in a crash in Fawn Grove, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Kevin Frazier, 64, of Fawn Grove died at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner's office.

The cause of death is blunt force head trauma, and the manner is accidental, the coroner's office said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the first block of West Main Street in the borough, state police and the coroner said.

A vehicle stopped to turn into a driveway, causing two others following to hit the brakes, the coroner's office said. The motorcycle, the fourth in line, did not brake and struck the left tailgate area of a truck in front of him, causing a two-vehicle crash.

Frazier was wearing a helmet, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

An autopsy is not planned, but routine toxicology was done, the coroner's office said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Fawn Grove: state police, York County coroner