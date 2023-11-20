Motorcycle rider killed in two-vehicle crash in Lexington County, coroner says

A West Columbia motorcycle rider died during the weekend in a two-vehicle crash.

Owen Dwain Harness, 65, of West Columbia, died in the wreck, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of the Edmund Highway in Lexington County, near Pelion.

A release from the coroner’s office said Harness was “was traveling westbound on Edmund Highway when he went left of center and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.” Harness was not wearing a helmet, the coroner’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital after the crash, where he died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the wreck.