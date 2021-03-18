Motorcycles reported stolen from dealership, suspects sought
Mar. 18—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying four individuals whom they believe stole several motorcycles from a local dealership early Wednesday morning.
According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to Harley-Davidson, 335 South 00 East West, around 9 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a burglary that had taken place.
Upon further investigation, surveillance video from inside the dealership showed that shortly before 3:30 a.m. that day, four unidentified individuals walked into the business wearing concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets, the release noted.
The video then appeared to show the individuals walk up to four motorcycles — three 2021 Street Glide Specials and one 2020 Street Glide Special — before starting them up and then riding out of the business through the main showroom door.
Surveillance footage also showed the individuals heading southbound on Indiana 931 before exiting out of view, the release stated.
Police indicated that the stolen motorcycles were estimated to cost a total of around $95,000.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, or contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.