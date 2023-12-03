Motorcyclist, 17, dies in Riverview crash

A Riverview teenager driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a Subaru SUV Sunday morning on U.S. 301 in Riverview.

The crash occurred at around 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Balm Riverview Road and U.S. 301. The SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, fatally injuring the 17-year-old male, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Subaru driver, a 72-year-old Riverview man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for care, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The death is still under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.