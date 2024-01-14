Motorcyclist, 19, killed in Hillsborough crash, troopers say

An impaired driver in a Jeep Gladiator blew through a red light on Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County late Saturday, causing a four-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured four others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was a 19-year-old man from Valrico. Troopers did not immediately release his name. Caleb Lee Green, 35, of Tampa, faces a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the Highway Patrol.

Green was traveling west on Bloomingdale Avenue into the intersection with U.S. 301 near Riverview shortly after 10 p.m., troopers said. Three other motorists, driving a Yamaha motorcycle, Nissan Pathfinder and Honda CR-V, were all traveling south on U.S. 301.

The Jeep hit the motorcycle first, troopers said. The 19-year-old died at the scene. The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.