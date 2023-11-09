Motorcyclist, 19, has serious injuries after Devon crash

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has "serious and life-changing injuries" after a three-vehicle crash in Devon.

Officers were called to the A3072 in North Tawton on Wednesday at 17:40 GMT.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a Yamaha motorcycle, Volkswagen Touran and Volvo HGV were involved in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital and the road was closed overnight for investigation work. Police are appealing for witnesses.

