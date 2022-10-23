Motorcyclist, 36, killed in Loxahatchee crash

Stock cop lights

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday evening when he crashed into a car that was making a U-turn, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Christopher Farrell, 36, whose town of residence was not disclosed, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki MC motorcycle westbound in the 14000 block of Key Lime Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crashed into the rear-passenger door of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, deputies said.

Crime: West Palm Beach police: Man's crime spree from Georgia to South Florida ends with murder arrest

More: Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion by feds

The Volkswagen's driver, a 71-year-old Greenacres woman, was turning left into a driveway near 140th Avenue North as she attempted to complete a U-turn. During the turn, Farrell hit the woman's door.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the crash, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Collision with a car in Loxahatchee kills motorcyclist