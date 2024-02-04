Motorcyclist, 54, killed in five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Mims

MIMS — A 46-year-old man from Merritt Island was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle was involved in a five-car crash on Interstate 95 in Mims, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Sunday.

The deadly crash happened about 9 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Interstate in Mims, just north of State Road 46, troopers said. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including the 2022 Harley-Davidson being driven by the Merritt Island man, whose identity was not disclosed.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Kia Forte who was heading southbound veered off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The car spun and then blocked the southbound lanes. The other vehicles, including the motorcycle, then collided as they neared the Kia. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The interstate was blocked until about 3 a.m., troopers reported. No further information, including the names and conditions of other people involved in the crash, were available Sunday.

