Motorcyclist accused of aggravated drunken driving, speeding 171 mph on NH highway, police say

A Florida motorcyclist is accused of aggravated drunken driving and clocking a speed of 171 miles per hour on a New Hampshire highway, state police said.

Christopher Unghire, 36, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, state police said.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Troopers Brian Hanna and Seth Parker were conducting routine traffic enforcement when Hanna saw a motorcycle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in Exeter, state police said.

Hanna was able to initially “clock” the motorcycle at 120 mph before it accelerated up to 160 mph, state police said.

Hanna was able to alert Parker, who was positioned well ahead of the motorcycle, and the two troopers coordinated a plan to stop the reckless operator, state police said.

Once within view, Parker was able to able to obtain a speed recording of 171 mph, and the troopers initiated a traffic stop, and arrested Unghire.

Unghire was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1.

