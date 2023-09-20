Motorcyclist accused of leading deadly police chase expected to appear in court

A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Hickory that resulted in the deaths of two people is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Sept. 8, police were involved in a chase with a motorcycle that was driving recklessly on Highway 70.

That chase ended when a Hickory police officer crashed into a minivan, killing 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Fox and her son Michael Lail.

The suspect in this case, 24-year-old Chancellor Johnson, turned himself into the Catawba County Detention Center on Tuesday.

“Well, obviously he is very concerned and heartbroken about what happened,” Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Dubs, said.

The officer involved in this crash is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

It will be up to the District Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not that officer will face any charges.

