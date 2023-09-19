Motorcyclist accused of leading deadly police chase turns himself in

The motorcyclist accused of leading police on a deadly high-speed chase turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Chancellor Johnson walked into the Catawba County Detention Center with his attorney just before noon Tuesday.

He’s accused of leading police on the chase in southwest Hickory that ended with a deadly crash along Highway 70 at the intersection of 13th Street SW.

That chase ended when a Hickory police officer crashed into a minivan killing Cynthia Fox and her son, Michael.

Police say they have warrants for Johnson’s arrest for two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

The police officer has not been charged in the crash at the time this article was published.

