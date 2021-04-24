Motorcyclist accused of pointing loaded gun at driver in Thomaston

Apr. 23—A Warren man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a driver during a road-rage incident.

Michael Bates was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, according to the Thomaston Police Department.

Bates was riding a motorcycle on Atlantic Highway in Thomaston on Wednesday evening when he passed another vehicle. He allegedly pulled a loaded gun from his waistband and pointed it at the driver as he passed.

He then sped away, passing several other vehicles, Thomaston police said Thursday.

Bates was arrested a short time on Atlantic Highway, also known as U.S. Route 1, in Warren.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland, where he was later released on bail.

No additional information was immediately released.