Motorcyclist arrested for alleged DUI, evading after pursuit with Merced police

Merced police arrested a 34-year-old motorcyclist Saturday after a pursuit ended with him crashing near Highway 99.

Police say an officer tried to pull over suspect Zachary Weston on suspicion of DUI. Weston then failed to yield at a traffic stop and fled at a high rate of speed, according to a department news release.

Weston led officers on a pursuit on city streets for about two miles, reaching speeds more than 90 mph. The pursuit ended when Weston crashed his motorcycle into a stop sign pole as he was attempting enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99, the release said.

Weston was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony evading and DUI.

Merced police ask anyone with any information to call Officer E. Chavez at (209) 388-7713 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.