Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase

Aug. 27—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested an Olivehurst man after he led deputies on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday on a suspected stolen motorcycle.

James Cantrell, 25, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, auto theft, and warrants, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

The pursuit started on southbound Highway 70 at Erle Road at around 11 p.m. Cantrell failed to yield when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for no license plate. The rider took off at a high rate of speed south on Highway 70 and exited at Plumas Lake Boulevard, then east over the overpass where he ditched the bike and took off on foot. Cantrell gave up a short distance later and he was arrested. Cantrell allegedly reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour. The motorcycle was discovered to be stolen, according to Williams.

As of late Thursday, Cantrell remained in Yuba County Jail on $115,000 bail.

Man arrested for DUI causing injury in Olivehurst collision

An Olivehurst man was charged with felony DUI causing injury after running a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle that entered an intersection in a reckless manner on Sunday.

At around 10 p.m., Anthony Velazquez, 22, was driving a 1988 Mazda northbound on Olivehurst Avenue approaching the intersection of 11th Avenue. A 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by Jeremiah Brod, 21, of Olivehurst, entered the same intersection in a reckless manner. Velazquez failed to stop at the stop sign and collided into Brod. The collision caused the Mazda to strike a light pole and nearby fence. After the collision, Brod allegedly fled the scene, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

Brod was later located at Adventist Health/Rideout with substantial injuries. Velazquez remained on the scene and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital. CHP said Brod will also be partially at fault for the collision and will be charged with hit-and-run. As of late Thursday, no charges have been brought against Brod.

Story continues

Velazquez was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.

Yuba City man arrested for evading causing injury

A Yuba City man was arrested for evading law enforcement and driving without a license after a pursuit on Sunday with Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol where the man reached approximately 130 miles per hour.

Jewelian Daniel Casimiro, 18, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. for evading causing injury, evading with wanton disregard for safety, and driving without a license, according to CHP.

Law enforcement responded to South Tarke Road and Moroni Road in Sutter County after a call from a citizen about four to five vehicles spinning donuts. When CHP arrived, one vehicle was actively spinning donuts. As an officer approached the intersection, one vehicle stopped spinning donuts and a black 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by Casimiro began to spin donuts. Halfway through the first donut, Casimiro noticed the officer and drove north on South Tarke Road. The officer activated the patrol vehicle's light and sirens and Casimiro accelerated to approximately 130 MPH. The officer saw Casimiro apply the brakes to make an S-turn and then saw a cloud of dust. The infinity had crashed into a dirt field and had major damage, according to CHP.

Two passengers, a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old male, complained of back pain from the collision. The 18-year-old had an abrasion to his right elbow from the crash. Casimiro was arrested and declined ambulance assistance. The officer took him to Adventist Health/Rideout where Casimiro was medically cleared and then booked into Sutter County Jail. Casimiro is no longer in custody after posting $100,000 bail on Monday.