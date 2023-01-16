Police lights flash in the darkness.

A man was arrested Sunday morning on charges that he fired several rounds from a gun into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Kyle Hart, 34, was riding his motorcycle on I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear, but DPS said Hart had prior contact with the driver off the highway.

The driver of the car was uninjured, and Phoenix police arrested Hart shortly after the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into a car on I-17, DPS says