Motorcyclist caught after eluding law enforcement for more than two days

Nov. 10—A Stillwater man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase.

Cody Ray Crim, 37, eluded Stillwater police from Nov. 2-3 after officers attempted a traffic stop.

The license plate on the motorcycle was covered in spray paint, making it impossible to read, according to an affidavit.

On the afternoon of Nov. 2 officers activated their emergency lights at Hall of Fame and Perkins Road. This allegedly compelled Crim to accelerate between two stopped vehicles at the traffic light and flee south, passing vehicles in the northbound lane at speeds of 100 mph.

SPD shortly ended the pursuit because of the danger to the motoring public. Deputies with the Payne County Sheriff's Office picked it up as Crim headed farther south.

The deputies claim Crim crashed into a patrol vehicle at Perkins Rd. and 56th St., then fled into a heavily wooded area and was not found.

SPD was able to identify Crim through the motorcycle's owner.

Crim's home address was then determined with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry as he is a lifetime offender, stemming from a 2014 second-degree rape conviction.

Officers made contact with Crim on Nov. 4 and claim to have observed numerous scratches on his arms, chest and legs "consistent with running through a wooded area."

Crim allegedly became combative and told police to leave his property when he was asked to providw an alibi.

Later, officers matched Crim's hand tattoos with those of the suspect's on dash cam video.

Crim was arrested and charged with eluding an officer, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Crim also still has pending criminal charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and threatening violent acts from Jan. 2021 and domestic abuse from June 2021, according to court records.