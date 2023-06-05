Motorcyclist charged in February fatal hit-and-run crash arrested while out on bond

A motorcyclist involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in February has been arrested a second time — this time for reckless driving, Wichita police said.

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Chase Faimon of Valley Center, Kansas, was arrested on May 27 after officers with the traffic unit say they saw Faimon doing a wheelie on his motorcycle on Waterman Street, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers followed Faimon to the Gander Mountain parking garage where he was arrested, the release read.

Faimon had previously been arrested and charged in connection with a Feb. 20 crash that left 48-year-old Krisitine Sheffield of Wichita dead. Faimon fled the crash of the scene after striking Sheffield while she was crossing the street, police said.

When police arrived at the crash scene at the intersection of 11th Street North and Broadway Street,they found Sheffield in the street, unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to previous Eagle reporting.

Faimon was arrested two days later at a law office in the 300 block of North Main Street.

He was charged with 10 crimes, Sedgwick County district attorney’s office spokesperson Dan Dillon said in an email. The charges include:

▪ First-degree murder, or in the alternative second-degree murder

▪ Leaving the scene of an accident

▪ Three counts of operating a motor vehicle without proper license

▪ Two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude and officer

▪ Two counts of expired tag or registration

“Cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed,” Dillon said. ““Each charge can be presented to a jury and a defendant may be convicted of more than one of the alternative charges.”

“However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense— if convicted,” Dillon explained.

Faimon was out on bond when he was arrested again over Memorial Day weekend, Dillon said.

He is out on a $300,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for June 15. He has been placed on electronic monitoring, is not allowed to ride or operate a motorcycle and has a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Dillon said.