Motorcyclist clocked at 134 mph led deputies on chases in 2 states, police say

A motorcyclist who police say fled from officers four times, at one point reaching speeds over 130 mph, was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he went into Wyoming before circling back to Summit County.

Rulon William Stowell, 21, was booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of four counts of failing to stop for police, failing to properly display his license plate, failing to signal, reckless driving and going 100 mph or faster.

Stowell was first spotted by Summit County sheriff's deputies coming out of Kimball Junction heading east on I-80 about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. He was "clocked on radar going 134 mph on the freeway," according to a police booking affidavit.

"When deputies initiated the traffic stop, the motorcycle fled and accelerated to over 100 mph weaving in and out of traffic. Due to the speed of the motorcycle, deputies lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit," the affidavit states.

Deputies set up further down the freeway again spotted Stowell, who they say was still speeding, and again attempted to pull him over, but he allegedly fled.

"Deputies patrolling in the Coalville area spotted the motorcycle at the Bells gas station and initiated another traffic stop and gave the driver of the motorcycle an order to stop and not to move. The driver of the motorcycle then fled from the gas station and accelerated to a high rate of speed, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The motorcycle then crossed into Wyoming where Wyoming law enforcement continued the pursuit," the affidavit says.

Later, Stowell drove back to Utah, where another pursuit was started but was then called off due to safety concerns.

Deputies, however, "were able to follow and survey the motorcycle as it continued toward Coalville. Deputies observed the motorcycle pull into the Phillips 66. Deputies surrounded the motorcycle and took the driver identified as Rulon Stowell into custody," the affidavit states. That happened about 8:30 p.m.

The license plate on Stowell's motorcycle was folded up so it could not be read, according to deputies.

Stowell's arrest comes less than two weeks after he pleaded guilty in Roy Justice Court to reckless driving and was placed on two years of probation, according to court records.