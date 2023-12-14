Motorcyclist dead after collision along Alafaya Trail

The Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Troopers, a KIA Forte was traveling south on Alafaya Trail when it attempted to make a left turn at Park Road.

A motorcyclist was heading north along Alafaya when the KIA turned into the motorcyclist’s path, hitting the motorcycle.

The 22-year-old rider of the motorcycle was transported to Oviedo Medical Center, where he died.

The 19-year-old driver of the KIA remained at the scene of the crash.

FHP is still investigating to determine who was at fault.

